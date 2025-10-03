Cardinals rule out DL Darius Robinson

The Cardinals ruled out defensive lineman Darius Robinson for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

The second-year player left the Week 4 game against the Seahawks with a pectoral injury and did not practice all week.

Robinson played only six games last season as a rookie.

In the past two games, the Cardinals have promoted defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow from the practice squad to take snaps for an ailing unit. Goodlow has played 27 snaps on defense.

Starting left guard Evan Brown (hamstring) is listed as doubtful after missing Friday’s practice. He was limited in the first two practices of the week.

The Cardinals list interior offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee), cornerback Will Johnson (groin), cornerback Denzel Burke (knee), wide receiver Greg Dortch (collarbone) and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (neck) as questionable to play.

Hernandez has yet to play this season as he works his way back, and Johnson has missed the past two games.