Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cardinals sign core special teams player Kris Boyd

  
Published April 10, 2023 11:51 AM
nbc_pft_cardsdysfunction_230407
April 7, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze how the Cardinals sent a clear message to anyone else who might consider speaking poorly about Michael Bidwill, after they went after Terry McDonough.

The Cardinals signed cornerback Kris Boyd, the team announced Monday.

Boyd, a seventh-round selection of the Vikings in 2019, has played 197 snaps on defense the past two seasons and has six career starts. But he has made his living as a core special teams player, seeing action on 648 snaps in his career.

Boyd has totaled 95 tackles, three pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in his career.

He joins Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Rashad Fenton and Nate Hairston on the roster at the position.

The Cardinals know Boyd well, with defensive assistants Nick Rallis, Rob Rodriguez and Sam Siefkes on the Vikings’ staff during Boyd’s time in Minnesota.

The Cardinals open their offseason program Tuesday with voluntary Phase One strength and conditioning work.