Cardinals sign five draft picks, including first-rounder Paris Johnson

  
Published May 11, 2023 02:57 PM

The Cardinals drafted eight players. They announced the signings of five of them Thursday, including first-rounder Paris Johnson Jr.

The Cardinals used the sixth overall pick on Johnson after trading down from No. 3 and then trading back up. He was a first-team All-American in 2022 and first-team All-Big Ten after starting all 13 games at left tackle.

Arizona also now has receiver Michael Wilson (third round), offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (fourth round), quarterback Clayton Tune (fifth round) and linebacker Owen Pappoe (fifth round) under contract.

Tune will join a quarterbacks room with Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and David Blough.

He completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 11,994 yards and 104 touchdowns in his five-year career. He also rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns on 412 carries.