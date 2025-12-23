 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign K Joshua Karty off Rams practice squad

  
Published December 23, 2025 04:08 PM

The Cardinals have added a second kicker to their active roster.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Joshua Karty off of the Rams’ practice squad. They also signed cornerback Kalen King off of Carolina’s practice squad. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen and cornerback Garrett Williams were placed on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Karty was 10-of-15 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points before the Rams replaced him with Harrison Mevis earlier this season. Chad Ryland has been the Cardinals’ kicker and remains on the roster despite missing six field goals in the team’s last six games.

King was a 2024 Packers seventh-round pick and he appeared in one game for the Panthers this season.