Cardinals sign second-round pick BJ Ojulari

The Cardinals have their entire draft class under contract.

Edge rusher BJ Ojulari was the last player without a deal, but the team announced that he signed his first NFL pact on Monday. It’s a four-year deal for the second-round pick.

Ojulari spent three years at LSU and posted 113 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks as a starter for the Tigers the last two years. He joins 2022 draft picks Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas on the edge in Arizona.

Ojulari’s brother Azeez was also a second-round pick in 2021 and the siblings will get a chance to see each other when Arizona hosts the Giants in the second week of the regular season.