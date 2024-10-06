Cardinals stage second-half comeback to beat 49ers

The Cardinals dominated the second half today against the 49ers, pulling off a road upset in a game that may prove to have major ramifications in the NFC West race.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made big plays with his arm and his legs, running back James Conner fought for some tough yardage, and on the 49ers’ last offensive play, Brock Purdy got drilled as he was passing and threw an interception that ended it.

The Cardinals won 24-23 after trailing 23-10 at halftime, standing tall on a brutally hot day when players on both teams were feeling the effects of 100-degree heat.

For the 49ers, there were some positive signs: Brandon Aiyuk had a big game, and Jordan Mason continued to play well in place of the injured Christian McCaffrey. But it ultimately wasn’t enough.

The result is that both the Cardinals and the 49ers are 2-3 after five weeks of the season. Something few expected heading into 2024.