Cardinals to interview Dave Borgonzi for defensive coordinator

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Thursday that he hasn’t made a call about whether he will call the defensive plays for the team in 2023 and that a call won’t be made until the team hires a defensive coordinator.

They’re set to speak to at least one candidate this weekend. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals will interview Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

Borgonzi made the move from the Colts to the Bears with Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus last year. He was the linebackers coach in Indianapolis for four years and has also worked for the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

Gannon worked with Borgonzi on the Colts staff for three years before leaving to become the Eagles defensive coordinator and that connection could help pave Borgonzi’s way to Arizona.