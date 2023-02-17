 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals to interview Dave Borgonzi for defensive coordinator

  
Published February 17, 2023 03:25 AM
nbc_pft_arzgannonhc_230215
February 15, 2023 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze a potentially risky decision by the Cardinals to hire Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as the team's next head coach given Kyler Murray's recent state of play.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Thursday that he hasn’t made a call about whether he will call the defensive plays for the team in 2023 and that a call won’t be made until the team hires a defensive coordinator.

They’re set to speak to at least one candidate this weekend. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals will interview Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

Borgonzi made the move from the Colts to the Bears with Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus last year. He was the linebackers coach in Indianapolis for four years and has also worked for the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

Gannon worked with Borgonzi on the Colts staff for three years before leaving to become the Eagles defensive coordinator and that connection could help pave Borgonzi’s way to Arizona.