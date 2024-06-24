 Skip navigation
Cardinals to open nine training camp practices to fans

  
Published June 24, 2024 04:11 PM

The Cardinals will open nine training camp practices to fans, the team announced Monday.

The first open practice is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, at 1:15 p.m. MT, and the annual Red & White Practice will take place Aug. 3, also at 1:15 p.m. MT.

As part of the league-wide “Back Together Weekend” initiative, the Cardinals’ practice on July 28 is exclusively reserved for season ticket members.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon prefers to hold practice in the afternoon, so four of the nine practices will start at 1:45 p.m. MT and the others at 1:15 p.m. MT.

Parking and admission are free, but digital tickets are required for entry.

Fans can reserve tickets at www.azcardinals.com/camptix. The tickets will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app. To download the app, visit www.azcardinals.com/app.