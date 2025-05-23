 Skip navigation
Carlie Irsay-Gordon is expected to assume control of the Colts

  
Published May 22, 2025 08:18 PM

The passing of long-time Colts owner Jim Irsay means that the team will have a new controlling owner. Via multiple reports, the new person in charge of the team is expected to be Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

At 44, she’s the oldest of Irsay’s three daughters.

All three are listed as owners of the team, and it is expected that all three will remain owners of the team. Irsay-Gordon’s sister Casey Foyt, 42, and Kalen Jackson, 37.

League rules require every controlling owner to submit on an annual basis the name of the person who will assume control of the team in the event of the primary owner’s death or incapacitation. The league cracked down after Titans founder Bud Adams died without giving any one of the three branches of his family control of the team; teams that don’t have the appropriate i’s dotted and t’s crossed face fines of up to $10 million per year.

Irsay-Gordon assumed control of the team during the 2014 six-game suspension resulting from Irsay’s DWI arrest.