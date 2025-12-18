Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones missed practice for the Patriots

The Patriots were down a couple of cornerbacks for the second straight day on Thursday.

Carlton Davis (hip) and Marcus Jones (knee) have both been out of practice both days this week. They join Christian Gonzalez as the top three corners for New England and Friday will bring word on their outlook for Sunday night’s game against the Ravens.

The defense was also without edge rusher Harold Landry (knee) and linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), so Friday’s report will be a significant one on that side of the ball.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (non injury related) was a full participant in practice and linebacker Christian Elliss (illness) was limited again on Thursday.