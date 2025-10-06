 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Carson Wentz “pretty sore,” will have left shoulder evaluated

  
Published October 6, 2025 04:10 PM

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz only missed one play in Sunday’s win over the Browns in London, but he’s still getting a little extra medical attention now that the team is back in Minnesota.

Wentz injured his left shoulder before halftime and went to the locker room a little early to get it checked out. He returned for the second half and led a game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, but head coach Kevin O’Connell said at his press conference that Wentz is going for further consultations about the injury.

“He’s still getting further evaluation, but he’s pretty sore in that left shoulder,” O’Connell said.

J.J. McCarthy has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. O’Connell said last week that there was hope he would practice, but that didn’t happen. The team has a bye this week, so both players will have some time to work their way back ahead of a Week 7 game against the Eagles.