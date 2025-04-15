 Skip navigation
Case Keenum “blown away” by Caleb Williams’ talent, eager to help him as Bears’ backup QB

  
Published April 15, 2025 03:09 PM

Case Keenum is on his eighth NFL team and heading into his 12th season, and through all those years on all those teams, he thinks he has learned a lot that he can impart on a young quarterback.

So as the Bears’ backup, Keenum is eager to work with Caleb Williams, saying that Williams has the talent and can benefit from the knowledge that Keenum brings to the quarterback room.

“I watched all of Caleb and was blown away by the skill set,” Keenum told ChicagoBears.com. “I did not know him personally, but man, watching some of the throws and things that he’s able to do in games he’s able to win and plays he’s able to make, it’s like, ‘oh my, he’s got everything you could possibly want in an NFL quarterback.’ I’ve just been in a lot of situations, and I’ve gotten the crap knocked out of me a bunch, and more than knowing how to get hit, I know how to get back up and I know what it takes to play at a very high level in this league.”

Keenum said he believes he can help the Bears build the winning culture that new head coach Ben Johnson wants to bring to Chicago.

“I know where I’m at in my career and what I can bring to a team,” Keenum said. “For me, a lot of it is not just on the field. I still feel like I have a lot of juice left and can play at a high level, but it’s also about the off-the-field things you do during offseason workouts and the relationships you build, the trust you build, the culture that you want to help instill.”

If things go according to plan, Keenum won’t see the field this season, except if Williams comes out of the game in garbage time. But he thinks he can help the Bears whether he’s on the field or not.