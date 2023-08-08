Case Keenum: I’ve been very impressed with C.J. Stroud’s unwavering focus

Veteran quarterback Case Keenum went back to where it all began for him this offseason, signing a two-year deal with the Texans.

At 35, Keenum is the elder statesman of a group that includes third-year QB Davis Mills and this year’s No. 2 overall pick, C.J. Stroud.

Stroud has routinely been working with Houston’s first-team offense and is set to start the Texans’ first preseason game on Thursday against the Patriots. This week, Keenum said he’s been particularly impressed with the confidence Stroud’s displayed during training camp.

“It hasn’t been perfect for many of us. We all want plays back, decisions back, reps back, but some of his best plays came after a mistake,” Keenum said in his press conference. “I think his confidence, his unwavering mindset of just trying to get better, trying to put the team in the best possible situation, the ball where it needs to go with a lot of pressures, you know?

“I’ve never been drafted as high as he was — I’ve never been drafted. So, I don’t know some of the pressures that go on there and other things that he’s dealing with, so I’ve been very impressed with his unwavering focus on getting better every day and his confidence in that. So, he’s done a great job.”

Keenum noted that he’s been passing along plenty of things to Stroud and Mills in the building and on the field.

“Quarterbacking tools, life tools — a lot of things,” Keenum said. “I always want to leave a place better than I found it. My dad told me that growing up — little nuggets like that. So, anything and everything. Everything I got.”