CB Jermod McCoy will not work out at the Combine

Cornerback Jermod McCoy is seen as a potential first-round pick in this year’s draft, but he won’t be doing anything to solidify his spot at the top of the draft during this week’s Scouting Combine.

Jordan Reid of ESPN reports that McCoy will not be working out or doing position drills in Indianapolis. McCoy tore his ACL in January 2025 and missed Tennessee’s entire season as a result of the injury.

McCoy transferred from Oregon State to Tennessee ahead of the 2024 season and posted 44 tackles and four interceptions for the Volunteers.

While the injury kept McCoy off the field, it has not done much to dim his NFL prospects. He joins Tennessee teammate Colton Hood, Mansoor Delane of LSU, and Avieon Terrell of Clemson at the top of the list of cornerback prospects this year.