 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamaragent_260226.jpg
Why absence of an agent has hurt Lamar
nbc_pft_jesseminterlamar_260226.jpg
Simms: Ravens ‘need’ Lamar at offseason program
nbc_pft_decostalamar_260226.jpg
Lamar ‘knows how much he’s wanted’ by Ravens

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamaragent_260226.jpg
Why absence of an agent has hurt Lamar
nbc_pft_jesseminterlamar_260226.jpg
Simms: Ravens ‘need’ Lamar at offseason program
nbc_pft_decostalamar_260226.jpg
Lamar ‘knows how much he’s wanted’ by Ravens

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CB Jermod McCoy will not work out at the Combine

  
Published February 26, 2026 08:19 AM

Cornerback Jermod McCoy is seen as a potential first-round pick in this year’s draft, but he won’t be doing anything to solidify his spot at the top of the draft during this week’s Scouting Combine.

Jordan Reid of ESPN reports that McCoy will not be working out or doing position drills in Indianapolis. McCoy tore his ACL in January 2025 and missed Tennessee’s entire season as a result of the injury.

McCoy transferred from Oregon State to Tennessee ahead of the 2024 season and posted 44 tackles and four interceptions for the Volunteers.

While the injury kept McCoy off the field, it has not done much to dim his NFL prospects. He joins Tennessee teammate Colton Hood, Mansoor Delane of LSU, and Avieon Terrell of Clemson at the top of the list of cornerback prospects this year.