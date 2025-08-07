CB Kristian Fulton returns to Chiefs practice

The Chiefs have gotten one of their players back on the field.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, cornerback Kristian Fulton is participating in Thursday’s practice, which means he has been taken off the active/physically unable to perform list.

Fulton, 26, signed with the Chiefs in the offseason as a free agent. He underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee and has been rehabbing to this point in training camp.

A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Fulton has appeared in 57 games with 51 starts for the Titans and Chargers. He recorded seven passes defensed with one interception for Los Angeles last season.