travishunter.jpg
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
CB Kristian Fulton returns to Chiefs practice

  
Published August 7, 2025 12:01 PM

The Chiefs have gotten one of their players back on the field.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, cornerback Kristian Fulton is participating in Thursday’s practice, which means he has been taken off the active/physically unable to perform list.

Fulton, 26, signed with the Chiefs in the offseason as a free agent. He underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee and has been rehabbing to this point in training camp.

A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Fulton has appeared in 57 games with 51 starts for the Titans and Chargers. He recorded seven passes defensed with one interception for Los Angeles last season.