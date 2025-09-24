CB Will Johnson, OT Kelvin Beachum still estimated as non-participants

The Cardinals did not practice on Monday and held a walk-through on Tuesday.

Their injury report did not change.

Cornerback Will Johnson (groin), wide receiver Zay Jones (concussion) and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (knee) remained out of practice.

Offensive guard Will Hernandez (knee), offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), cornerback Darren Hall (ankle), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (elbow) and offensive guard Evan Brown (ankle) again were limited.

Paris Johnson missed Sunday’s game after being limited all of last week. Beachum started for Johnson.

Will Johnson also missed the game, and his status for Thursday night is in doubt since he has yet to return to practice.