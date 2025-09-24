 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CB Will Johnson, OT Kelvin Beachum still estimated as non-participants

  
Published September 23, 2025 08:50 PM

The Cardinals did not practice on Monday and held a walk-through on Tuesday.

Their injury report did not change.

Cornerback Will Johnson (groin), wide receiver Zay Jones (concussion) and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (knee) remained out of practice.

Offensive guard Will Hernandez (knee), offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), cornerback Darren Hall (ankle), linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (elbow) and offensive guard Evan Brown (ankle) again were limited.

Paris Johnson missed Sunday’s game after being limited all of last week. Beachum started for Johnson.

Will Johnson also missed the game, and his status for Thursday night is in doubt since he has yet to return to practice.