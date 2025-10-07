 Skip navigation
CBS drew its biggest singleheader audience in 12 years thanks to Broncos-Eagles

  
Published October 7, 2025 05:38 PM

NFL games are continuing to draw massive TV audiences.

CBS drew 19.6 million viewers on Sunday for its Broncos-Eagles broadcast window, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That is the best audience for a CBS singleheader window since 2013.

Most of the audience came from the Broncos-Eagles game, although the 19.6 million figure also includes the smaller number of CBS affiliates that showed Ravens-Texans and Giants-Saints.

TV audience measurements have changed to count more viewers watching games outside their homes, so comparisons of the 2025 season and the 2013 season are imperfect. Still, 19.6 million viewers is an audience that only football can provide, and another reminder of why the NFL is eager to re-open negotiations for its TV rights deals, which are lucrative for the league’s broadcast partners and which the NFL wants to make even more lucrative for the league.