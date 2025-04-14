CBs Maxwell Hairston, Quincy Riley to visit Commanders

The Commanders are set to meet with a couple of cornerbacks in the final days of the pre-draft visit window.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Maxwell Hairston and Quincy Riley are both set to visit with the team on Tuesday.

Hairston was a starter at Kentucky for the last two seasons, but he missed time in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. He had six interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Riley began his college time at Middle Tennessee State and moved on to Louisville for the last three years. He had 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble for the Cardinals last season.