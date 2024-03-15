Cedrick Wilson signs two-year deal with Saints

The Saints signed receiver Cedrick Wilson to a two-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson spent the past two seasons in Miami but played only 26 percent of the offensive snaps in 2022 and 56 percent in 2023. He started three games while playing in 30.

Wilson totaled 34 catches for 432 yards and three touchdowns for the Dolphins.

He had a big role in the Cowboys’ offense in 2021, parlaying that into a contract with the Dolphins.

Wilson will join a receiving corps that includes Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and A.T. Perry.