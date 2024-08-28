CeeDee Lamb: I’m ready to go to battle

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s long wait for a new deal came to an end on Monday when he agreed to a four-year extension with the team.

Lamb’s new pact came after he held out of offeseason work, training camp and the preseason, so the questions about the wideout shifted from his contract status to his readiness to get on the field. Lamb was working out on his own throughout his impasse with the team and he told reporters on Tuesday that “I feel like I’m not missing a beat” when it comes to being prepared to play.

Lamb declared himself “ready to go to battle” and shared little doubt that he will be set to resume his prominent role in the offense in the season opener against the Browns.

“Quite honestly, I don’t think it’s gonna be a step behind, at all — I’m ready,” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “I’ve played this game my whole life. I gotta get bumped a little bit. Those are things, contact violence, but I trained for those. I feel like I’m more prepared than ever.”

It’s a short window before that matchup with Cleveland, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much reason to believe the Cowboys will have to make plans to play without their star pass catcher in the opener.