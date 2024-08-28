 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb: I’m ready to go to battle

  
Published August 28, 2024 06:48 AM

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s long wait for a new deal came to an end on Monday when he agreed to a four-year extension with the team.

Lamb’s new pact came after he held out of offeseason work, training camp and the preseason, so the questions about the wideout shifted from his contract status to his readiness to get on the field. Lamb was working out on his own throughout his impasse with the team and he told reporters on Tuesday that “I feel like I’m not missing a beat” when it comes to being prepared to play.

Lamb declared himself “ready to go to battle” and shared little doubt that he will be set to resume his prominent role in the offense in the season opener against the Browns.

“Quite honestly, I don’t think it’s gonna be a step behind, at all — I’m ready,” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “I’ve played this game my whole life. I gotta get bumped a little bit. Those are things, contact violence, but I trained for those. I feel like I’m more prepared than ever.”

It’s a short window before that matchup with Cleveland, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much reason to believe the Cowboys will have to make plans to play without their star pass catcher in the opener.