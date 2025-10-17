CeeDee Lamb says ankle is back where it needs to be for him to play

CeeDee Lamb missed two games last season and played through a shoulder injury for much of the season. The Cowboys star receiver sat out the past three games with a high left ankle sprain.

Lamb was limited again in Thursday’s practice, and he will make his return on Sunday against the Commanders. Lamb said he could have played in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

“I feel like I’m moving around, running around being me,” Lamb said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Happy as can be, obviously, just believing in my ankle. Obviously, I feel like it’s back to where I needed it to be.”

He had two 100-yard games in the first two games before being injured on a running play in Week 3 against the Bears. Lamb needs 51 scrimmage yards against the Commanders to reach 7,000 for his career.

He has played 84 career games.

“That’s not why I’m hungry,” Lamb said. “Why I’m hungry is me missing time and doing what I love and playing with the guys that I love and breaking the huddle and being able to just go out there and be me.”

George Pickens had two 100-yard games and four touchdowns in Lamb’s absence, with Dak Prescott throwing 10 touchdowns and no interceptions in the three games Lamb missed.