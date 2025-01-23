Chad Brinker: I think our structure with Titans is unique, but it’s not abnormal

The Titans raised some eyebrows when they announced that president of football operations Chad Brinker would have control of the 53-man roster as they began their search to replace former General Manager Ran Carthon.

But the team nevertheless found the right fit with former Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, who was introduced at a press conference on Wednesday.

During that media session, Brinker noted that he doesn’t consider the team’s structure to be a negative. Head coach Brian Callahan reports to Borgonzi, who reports to Brinker, who reports to team owner Amy Adams Strunk.

“I think our structure is unique, but it’s not abnormal,” Brinker said, via Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean. “The reason why [General Managers] get these jobs is because they’re outstanding at identifying talent and picking players. And a lot of these AGMs [assistant General Managers], they’re in charge of personnel. They’re in charge of a college staff and a pro staff, and maybe they have a few other duties. But they get these jobs and you plop them down in a seat and then oh by the way, you’ve got everything else on top of it.

“But this team, you’ve got to fix it. That’s why you’re here. Because there’s a problem. We’re not winning enough football games. The roster’s not right. So then the thing that got them the job, 80 percent of their time is trying to figure out all the rest. Twenty percent they’re doing what they’ve actually been hired to do. By the time they figure it out, the cycle starts all over again.”

As Suss notes, the structure is not much different than what the Titans had before, though Brinker’s status has been elevated to overseeing the new G.M.

We’ll see if it brings Tennessee more success after Callahan’s tenure started with a 3-14 season in 2024.