Simms isn’t ‘wowed’ by Dart’s arm talent

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1
‘The game doesn’t look too big’ for Sanders
Other PFT Content
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1
‘The game doesn’t look too big’ for Sanders
Other PFT Content
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Simms isn’t ‘wowed’ by Dart’s arm talent
August 11, 2025 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Jaxson Dart’s performance in the Giants’ preseason game of the year and note that he laid the groundwork for his future in New York.
Related Videos
05:24
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
05:48
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1
12:57
‘The game doesn’t look too big’ for Sanders
01:56
Why it’s ‘best to wait’ when betting NFL COTY
02:18
Seahawks’ ‘elite defense’ builds playoff chances
02:29
Can McCarthy lead the Vikings to over 9.5 wins?
06:45
Jones is ‘glad’ to see Parsons working out
15:15
Cook refuses to play in preseason opener
04:37
Wilson ‘has plateaued’ in NFL career
12:44
Grading rookie debuts in preseason Week 1
03:57
Comparing Browns, Giants QB competitions
03:23
Sanders’ debut puts pressure on Pickett, Gabriel
11:36
Should Belichick statue accompany Brady statue?
02:13
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
02:59
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock
01:51
What to expect from Browns QB Sanders vs. Panthers
02:00
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
04:34
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
02:14
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
08:56
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
09:23
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’
05:20
Likelihood of Heyward getting a pay bump
04:24
Williams responds to criticism from viral video
05:56
Gardner-Johnson expected to miss time with injury
10:42
Slater to miss season with torn patellar tendon
06:35
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition
03:24
Milroe turns heads in first preseason game
12:57
Florio: ESPN-NFL deal is a ‘conflict of interest’
05:15
Could Giants add Winston to coaching staff?
04:11
Richardson injures finger in preseason opener
Latest Clips
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
09:13
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
01:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
08:24
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
02:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
06:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
08:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
09:28
Rivera, 17, becomes 1st-time U.S. all-around champ
05:15
Wong fights to the end in second-place finish
19:45
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
04:07
Blakely shows out on bars, beam at nationals
11:20
Highlights: Boeing Classic, final round
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
02:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
02:44
Scott not on Scheffler’s bag Sunday in Memphis
02:59
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue