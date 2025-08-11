 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jaxsondart.jpg
Simms isn’t ‘wowed’ by Dart’s arm talent
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_250811.jpg
Jones is ‘glad’ to see Parsons working out
nbc_pft_james_cook_bills_250811.jpg
Cook refuses to play in preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jaxsondart.jpg
Simms isn’t ‘wowed’ by Dart’s arm talent
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_250811.jpg
Jones is ‘glad’ to see Parsons working out
nbc_pft_james_cook_bills_250811.jpg
Cook refuses to play in preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Is it too late for Jerry Jones to make nice with Micah Parsons?

  
Published August 11, 2025 10:37 AM

Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones was uncharacteristically concise when he was asked on Saturday night about the negotiations with linebacker Micah Parsons.

One potential explanation is this: The Cowboys are planning to make Micah an offer he won’t refuse.

The other potential explanation, as articulated by Chris Simms during Monday’s PFT Live, is this: Jerry doesn’t want to piss off Micah any more than Jerry already has.

Ten days ago, Parsons made a public request to be traded. The next day, Jerry brushed it off as a negotiating tactic. Since then, Micah hasn’t doubled down or otherwise confirmed his position. He also hasn’t rescinded it.

And so, at a time when there are very real rumblings that the Cowboys will imminently be making the kind of offer they’re confident Parsons will take (which will coincide with the major, final P.R. push for The Jerry Show on Netflix), it’s entirely possible that it’s too late for that.

The ship, we’re told, quite possibly has sailed. Parsons quite possibly will reject any offer he receives from the Cowboys on a long-term deal, because he no longer wants one.

It all comes down to whether his trade request was a Myles Garrett-style bluff, or whether Micah meant every word of it.

That’s where we are, only 24 days away from the first game of the season. Cowboys-Eagles, in Philadelphia.

And the best way for the Cowboys to find out whether Parsons meant what he said would be to make the offer and see whether Parsons takes it — or whether he says, “What part of ‘I want out of here’ didn’t you understand?”