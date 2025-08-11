Is it too late for Jerry Jones to make nice with Micah Parsons?

Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones was uncharacteristically concise when he was asked on Saturday night about the negotiations with linebacker Micah Parsons.

One potential explanation is this: The Cowboys are planning to make Micah an offer he won’t refuse.

The other potential explanation, as articulated by Chris Simms during Monday’s PFT Live, is this: Jerry doesn’t want to piss off Micah any more than Jerry already has.

Ten days ago, Parsons made a public request to be traded. The next day, Jerry brushed it off as a negotiating tactic. Since then, Micah hasn’t doubled down or otherwise confirmed his position. He also hasn’t rescinded it.

And so, at a time when there are very real rumblings that the Cowboys will imminently be making the kind of offer they’re confident Parsons will take (which will coincide with the major, final P.R. push for The Jerry Show on Netflix), it’s entirely possible that it’s too late for that.

The ship, we’re told, quite possibly has sailed. Parsons quite possibly will reject any offer he receives from the Cowboys on a long-term deal, because he no longer wants one.

It all comes down to whether his trade request was a Myles Garrett-style bluff, or whether Micah meant every word of it.

That’s where we are, only 24 days away from the first game of the season. Cowboys-Eagles, in Philadelphia.

And the best way for the Cowboys to find out whether Parsons meant what he said would be to make the offer and see whether Parsons takes it — or whether he says, “What part of ‘I want out of here’ didn’t you understand?”