Chandler Jones continues social media criticism of Raiders

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been out of the facility and out for at least the first two games of the season for what have been deemed personal reasons, as he continues to make strange criticisms of the team on social media.

In his latest string of tweets, Jones directed his ire at Raiders owner Mark Davis.

“I wish mark Davis told the ppl why I really can’t play,” Jones wrote. “I think I know why , but I want y’all to ask him. Only reason I’m here because the raiders still haven’t contacted me or a rep of mine. I’ll let him say it to the public not me lmao. I’ve made over 100M, not money at all, I just wanna play Sunday.. well I’m actually missing another game and losing money. I wish I could play with my brothers, but marky mark is holding a huge secret that only I know! That’s why I was asking for my protection sorry if I sound scared because I’m not lol, when I found out I was lol. I won’t tell I just wanna play, but if I don’t play, I tell EVERYONE. Not about football anymore brother, let him tell you what he’s been doing lol. He can’t cut me, I have proof of his reps saying I’m under contract, and they want me on the team.. but not playing right now. Lol.”

The Raiders have declined to comment publicly about the issues with Jones. He remains on their 53-player roster.