Chandler Jones not with Raiders Wednesday, status for Sunday unknown

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones posted and deleted a series of social media posts expressing unhappiness with the team on Tuesday, including one that said he didn’t want to play for head coach Josh McDaniels and another that appeared to show a screenshot of a text conversation with McDaniels.

Given that outburst, it was no surprise that Jones was a major topic of conversation at McDaniels’ press conference on Wednesday. McDaniels told reporters that Jones is not with the team and declined to discuss whether Jones will play against the Broncos or anything else about the situation.

“It’s a personal situation and a private matter. We have dealt with it and I am not going to talk about it,” McDaniels said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com.

Jones joined the Raiders last season and posted 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and a memorable fumble return for a touchdown to beat the Patriots over the course of the year. The team has already paid him an $8.5 million roster bonus this year and his $1.165 million base salary for the season is fully guaranteed.