49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Chargers agree to terms with CB Benjamin St-Juste

  
Published March 12, 2025 05:45 PM

The Chargers are adding a cornerback.

Per agent Mike McCartney, Los Angeles has agreed to sign Benjamin St-Juste to a one-year deal.

St-Juste, 27, just completed his rookie contract with the Commanders. He was a third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Last year, he appeared in all 17 games with 14 starts. He finished with 71 total tackles, seven passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

He was on the field for 77 percent of defensive snaps and 14 percent of special teams snaps.