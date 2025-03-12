Chargers agree to terms with CB Benjamin St-Juste

The Chargers are adding a cornerback.

Per agent Mike McCartney, Los Angeles has agreed to sign Benjamin St-Juste to a one-year deal.

St-Juste, 27, just completed his rookie contract with the Commanders. He was a third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Last year, he appeared in all 17 games with 14 starts. He finished with 71 total tackles, seven passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

He was on the field for 77 percent of defensive snaps and 14 percent of special teams snaps.