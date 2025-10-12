Chargers come from behind to beat Dolphins 29-27

It was not a victory the Chargers will frame and hang on the wall, but they did what they had to do to put it in the win column.

The Chargers came back to beat the Dolphins 29-27 on a 33-yard field goal with five seconds left. Los Angeles moved to 4-2, while Miami fell to 1-5.

The Dolphins took a one-point lead, 27-26, on Darren Waller’s 7-yard touchdown reception from Tua Tagovailoa on third down with 46 seconds left. It was too much time for Los Angeles.

Justin Herbert had the play of the game on second-and-10 at the Los Angeles 41 with 34 seconds left. Herbert got out of the grasp of Jaelan Phillips and threw a short pass to Ladd McConkey, who evaded a tackle, and ran for 42 yards to the Miami 17. It set up Cameron Dicker’s fifth field goal of the day on the next-to-last play.

Los Angeles trailed 13-9 at halftime but scored on its first three possessions of the second half. McConkey caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert; Kimani Vidal had a 7-yard receiving touchdown; and Dicker kicked a 35-yard field goal.

The Chargers outgained the Dolphins 403 to 341, with Herbert going 29-of-38 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, with McConkey catching seven for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Vidal rushed for 124 yards on 18 carries.

The Chargers went 2-for-7 in the red zone, with Dicker kicking field goals of 35, 31 and 29 yards in the first half on drives that ended at the Miami 17, 13 and 11. The Chargers also lost a turnover with Oronde Gadsden fumbling after having the ball punched out by Rasul Douglas.

That led to one of De’Von Achane’s two touchdowns. Achane ran for 128 yards on 16 carries and caught four passes for 22 yards. Tagovailoa was 21-of-32 for 205 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.