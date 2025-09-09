Chargers cut Nyheim Hines from their practice squad

The career of running back Nyheim Hines has hit another setback.

Hines was released from the Chargers’ practice squad today, the team announced.

The 28-year-old Hines, who sometimes goes by Nyheim Miller-Hines, has not played since suffering a severe leg injury in a jet ski accident in July 2023.

Originally a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Colts, Hines played in Indianapolis until 2022, when he was traded to Buffalo. He was under contract to the Bills in 2023 and the Browns in 2023 but spent the whole season on the non-football injury list both years.

Hines may be best remembered for two kickoff return touchdowns in the Bills’ Week 18 game in the 2022 season, six days after the Bills’ Week 17 game was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

The Chargers also signed LB Kana’i Mauga to the practice squad to take Hines’ place.