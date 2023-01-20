Chargers haven’t opened contract talks with Justin Herbert

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco held an end of season press conference on Thursday and quarterback Justin Herbert’s future with the team was one of the topics.

Herbert is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason and Telesco confirmed that the Chargers “want him here a long time” when asked about the plans on that front. Telesco also said that the team has not begun talking with Herbert’s camp about a new deal at this point.

While the Chargers are waiting to open those talks, the team is starting to move ahead with a search for a new offensive coordinator after firing Joe Lombardi this week. Herbert will be important to that search and Telesco said he and head coach Brandon Staley want Herbert to have “some input” into the hire.

“That’s what Brandon thinks and that’s the way I’ve always operated with quarterbacks that have kind of earned that ,” Telesco said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Herbert’s earnings are set to spike regardless of the direction the Chargers go at offensive coordinator, but the right pick at that spot has the potential to lift all ships in Los Angeles.