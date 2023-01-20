 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Chargers haven’t opened contract talks with Justin Herbert

  
Published January 20, 2023 02:33 AM
nbc_pft_laccoachesfired_230117
January 18, 2023 07:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the news the Chargers are in need of a new offensive coordinator and QB coach, after Joe Lombardi and Shane Day were fired, and question if Brandon Staley is next.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco held an end of season press conference on Thursday and quarterback Justin Herbert’s future with the team was one of the topics.

Herbert is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason and Telesco confirmed that the Chargers “want him here a long time” when asked about the plans on that front. Telesco also said that the team has not begun talking with Herbert’s camp about a new deal at this point.

While the Chargers are waiting to open those talks, the team is starting to move ahead with a search for a new offensive coordinator after firing Joe Lombardi this week. Herbert will be important to that search and Telesco said he and head coach Brandon Staley want Herbert to have “some input” into the hire.

“That’s what Brandon thinks and that’s the way I’ve always operated with quarterbacks that have kind of earned that ,” Telesco said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Herbert’s earnings are set to spike regardless of the direction the Chargers go at offensive coordinator, but the right pick at that spot has the potential to lift all ships in Los Angeles.