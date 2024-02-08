Chargers hire Marcus Brady as passing game coordinator

The Chargers announced a pair of additions to their offensive coaching staff on Thursday.

Greg Roman is now officially installed as the team’s offensive coordinator and Marcus Brady will be the team’s passing game coordinator. Roman’s hiring was reported earlier this week.

Brady spent the last season as a senior offensive assistant with the Eagles. He joined the team as a consultant in 2022 after being fired during his second season as the Colts’ offensive coordinator. He was the Colts’ quarterbacks coach before taking on that role and spent nine years coaching in the CFL before entering the NFL coaching ranks.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s physical talent has won him plenty of admirers, but they haven’t ignited enough victories. The Chargers will be hoping that Roman and Brady can help change that.