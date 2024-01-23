Chargers, Jim Harbaugh reportedly “in striking distance”

As the Chargers continue to look for a new coach, several big names have been linked to the job. One of them could soon be getting it.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Chargers and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh are in “striking distance” of getting a deal done.

Harbaugh wanted the job last year, but it wasn’t open. He’s currently interviewing for the job a second time. As one league source tells PFT, “He wants it.”

On one hand, that’s obvious. On the other hand, he has a great job at Michigan — and a big offer on the table for an extension. The Falcons also have interviewed Harbaugh.

The question of money has lingered over the situation. Some have suggested Harbaugh wants more than the Chargers will pay. Others say that’s premature and “posturing.”

At some point, Harbaugh needs to make a decision. Especially with other big-name coaches connected to the job. Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel has interviewed for the job. Earlier today, we heard that former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is making a behind-the-scenes push for consideration.

The Chargers also are looking for a General Manager. They entered the process with no preconceived ideas as to how the football operations will be structured, or whether the G.M. or the coach will be hired first.