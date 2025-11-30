 Skip navigation
Chargers’ Kimani Vidal scores career-long 59-yard touchdown

  
Published November 30, 2025 06:02 PM

Chargers running back Kimani Vidal wasn’t expected to do much this season. But injuries to running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris have forced the Chargers to turn Vidal into their primary ball carrier.

He’s making the most of that opportunity.

Vidal raced 59 yards for a touchdown at the start of the third quarter today against the Raiders, a career-long run that gave the Chargers a 14-7 lead. Vidal now has 15 carries for 96 yards, less than a minute into the third quarter.

Although it hasn’t been a great game for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who injured his left hand early in the game, Jim Harbaugh would love to keep the ball on the ground and keep feeding Vidal.