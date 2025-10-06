 Skip navigation
Chargers LB Denzel Perryman ready to return to practice this week

  
Published October 6, 2025 06:21 PM

The Chargers will open linebacker Denzel Perryman’s 21-day practice window sometime this week, coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday.

Perryman went on injured reserve after injuring an ankle in the season opener against the Chiefs. He played only eight snaps and had no stats.

Troy Dye has started for Perryman and has made 36 tackles and a sack this season.

Perryman, 32, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2015. He played for the team for six seasons before stints with the Panthers, Raiders and Texans and then returned to the Chargers in 2024.

He has 717 tackles, five interceptions, 7.5 sacks, 14 passes defensed and four forced fumbles in his career.