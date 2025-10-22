 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers LT Joe Alt remains limited

  
Published October 21, 2025 09:32 PM

The Chargers had only two players estimated as non-participants on Tuesday, with defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (illness) and running back Hassan Haskins (hamstring) sitting out.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Haskins is not expected to play Thursday night.

Caldwell was a new addition to the report.

The rest of the report remained the same with left tackle Joe Alt (ankle), safety Elijah Molden (thumb), linebacker Troy Dye (thumb), right tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) and tackle Austin Deculus (ankle) limited again.

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (knee) and outside linebacker Kyle Kennard (knee) remained full participants.