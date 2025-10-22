Chargers LT Joe Alt remains limited

The Chargers had only two players estimated as non-participants on Tuesday, with defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (illness) and running back Hassan Haskins (hamstring) sitting out.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Haskins is not expected to play Thursday night.

Caldwell was a new addition to the report.

The rest of the report remained the same with left tackle Joe Alt (ankle), safety Elijah Molden (thumb), linebacker Troy Dye (thumb), right tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) and tackle Austin Deculus (ankle) limited again.

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (knee) and outside linebacker Kyle Kennard (knee) remained full participants.