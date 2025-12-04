Chargers OC Greg Roman “really optimistic” Justin Herbert will play vs. Eagles

Though Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just had surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand, the team remains bullish on Herbert’s chances to play against the Eagles on Monday night.

In his Thursday press conference, offensive coordinator Greg Roman also noted that the team is planning to have Herbert available for Week 14.

“For this game in particular, we’re really optimistic Justin is going to play,” Roman said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Herbert missed only 10 snaps during Sunday’s victory over the Raiders before going back in the game. But, Herbert operated exclusively out of shotgun.

If Herbert is unavailable for Monday, Trey Lance will make his first start for Los Angeles.

In 12 games this season, Herbert has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,842 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Chargers’ first injury report of the week is due out later on Thursday.