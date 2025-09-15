 Skip navigation
Chargers put Denzel Perryman on injured reserve

  
Published September 15, 2025 01:27 PM

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss at least the next four weeks.

The Chargers are placing Perryman on injured reserve today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Perryman suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Chiefs.

Perryman had already been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Raiders, but going on injured reserve means he’ll also miss at least Weeks 3-5. He could return for Week 6.

The 32-year-old Perryman was originally a 2015 second-round pick of the San Diego Chargers and played for the franchise for six seasons, then had stints with the Panthers, Raiders and Texans before returning to the Chargers in 2024.