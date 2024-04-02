Chargers sign Ben Mason

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will be reunited with one of his former Michigan players during his first year back in the NFL.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Chargers signed fullback Ben Mason on Tuesday.

Mason played tight end and defensive lineman in addition to fullback during four years as a Wolverine. He ran 37 times for 87 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching a touchdown and making 14 tackles.

The Ravens drafted Mason in the third round in 2021 and he failed to make the team. He spent time with the Patriots and Bears before returning to Baltimore and appearing in one game last season.