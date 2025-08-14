Chargers sign CB Harrison Hand

The Chargers signed cornerback Harrison Hand, the team announced Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick with an injury designation.

Hand entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2022. He has appeared in 27 games with the Vikings and Bears, making two starts.

He also spent time with the Giants and was on injured reserve last season with the Falcons.

Hand has totaled 24 tackles, an interception, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Fitzpatrick’s injury is undisclosed.

He spent most of the 2024 season on the Chargers’ practice squad.