Chargers sign CB Nehemiah Shelton

The Chargers signed cornerback Nehemiah Shelton, the team announced Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers waived cornerback Jordan Oladokun with an injury designation.

Shelton returns to the Chargers, where he spent time on the practice squad last season.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jets in 2023 and was with their practice squad for part of the season.

Shelton has never played a regular-season game.

In five seasons at San Jose State, he appeared in 45 games after spending the 2017 season at Long Beach City College. He earned honorable mention All-Mountain West recognition in each of his final two years for the Spartans.