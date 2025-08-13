 Skip navigation
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Chargers sign CB Nehemiah Shelton

  
August 13, 2025

The Chargers signed cornerback Nehemiah Shelton, the team announced Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers waived cornerback Jordan Oladokun with an injury designation.

Shelton returns to the Chargers, where he spent time on the practice squad last season.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jets in 2023 and was with their practice squad for part of the season.

Shelton has never played a regular-season game.

In five seasons at San Jose State, he appeared in 45 games after spending the 2017 season at Long Beach City College. He earned honorable mention All-Mountain West recognition in each of his final two years for the Spartans.