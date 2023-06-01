 Skip navigation
Top News

Chargers sign Darrius Shepherd

  
Published June 1, 2023 12:17 PM

The Chargers added a well-travelled wide receiver to the roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Shepherd made the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played in 14 games over the next two seasons. He had six catches for 47 yards and averaged 18.7 yards per kickoff return.

After leaving Green Bay, Shepherd has spent time with the Chiefs, Cardinals, Vikings, Steelers, and Broncos. He also played in the USFL last year and moved on to the Battlehawks of the XFL this year.

Shepherd caught 48 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns while also being named the league’s top special teams player.