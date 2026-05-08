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Chargers sign five draft picks, 18 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 8, 2026 05:00 PM

The Chargers announced the signings of five players selected in the 2026 draft.

They now have fourth-round offensive tackle Travis Burke (No. 117), fourth-round safety Genesis Smith (No. 131), fifth-round defensive tackle Nick Barrett (No. 145), sixth-round offensive guard Logan Taylor (No. 202) and sixth-round offensive guard Alex Harkey (No. 206) under contract.

That leaves only first-round linebacker Akheem Mesidor, second-round center Jake Slaughter and fourth-round wide receiver Brenen Thompson unsigned.

The Chargers also waived two players — defensive lineman Josh Fuga and cornerback Jordan Oladokun — and signed 18 undrafted free agents.

The undrafted free agents to sign were Utah State safety Noah Avinger, Utah linebacker Lander Barton, Kansas State tight end Jerand Bradley, Colorado wide receiver Sincere Brown, Virginia defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter, Memphis running back Greg Desrosiers, Syracuse safety Devin Grant, Louisiana State defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory, San Diego State outside linebacker Niles King, Penn State wide receiver Devonte Ross, Georgia Tech cornerback Rodney Shelley, Toledo cornerback Avery Smith, Fresno State center Jacob Spomer, Wyoming tight end Evan Svoboda, Western Michigan outside linebacker Nadame Tucker, Southern Methodist defensive lineman Terry Webb, Florida State cornerback Jeremiah Wilson and Oregon tackle Isaiah World.