Chargers sign Jalen Reagor to 53-man roster

  
Published November 6, 2024 02:57 PM

The Chargers have made a few roster moves on Wednesday, including moving a former first-round pick to its 53-man roster.

Los Angeles signed Jalen Reagor off its practice squad after he appeared in the team’s last three games. He’s caught four passes for 76 yards this season.

The No. 21 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Reagor has appeared in 59 career games for the Eagles, Vikings, Patriots, and Chargers.

Los Angeles also has placed linebacker Junior Colson and receiver Simi Fehoko on injured reserve.

Additionally, the club has signed tight end Eric Tomlinson to its practice squad after releasing him yesterday. Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman was signed to the practice squad and McCallan Castles was released from the practice squad.