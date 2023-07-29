 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more
FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pk_dancampbellintv_230729.jpg
Campbell ‘giddy’ for Lions season opener
nbc_pk_3thingslions_230729.jpg
Are the Lions ready for primetime next season?
nbc_golf_pgachamps_padraigharringtonintv_230729.jpg
Harrington had to ‘dig deep’ in rough weather

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more
FENCING-ITA-WC-WOMEN-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Olga Kharlan promised Olympic spot, reinstated for fencing worlds team event
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pk_dancampbellintv_230729.jpg
Campbell ‘giddy’ for Lions season opener
nbc_pk_3thingslions_230729.jpg
Are the Lions ready for primetime next season?
nbc_golf_pgachamps_padraigharringtonintv_230729.jpg
Harrington had to ‘dig deep’ in rough weather

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers sign LB Blake Lynch, waive LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

  
Published July 29, 2023 02:36 PM

The Chargers signed free agent linebacker Blake Lynch on Saturday, the team announced. They waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams in a corresponding move.

Lynch has appeared in 20 career games, with seven starts, in two seasons with the Vikings. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Lynch totaled 41 tackles, two sacks, an interception, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery in his time in Minnesota.

Lynch arrives in Los Angeles after spending the second half of last season on the Cardinals’ practice squad. He did not play a down for Arizona.

In four seasons at Baylor, Lynch played 50 career games, starting 32 times at five different positions.