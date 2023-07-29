Chargers sign LB Blake Lynch, waive LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

The Chargers signed free agent linebacker Blake Lynch on Saturday, the team announced. They waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams in a corresponding move.

Lynch has appeared in 20 career games, with seven starts, in two seasons with the Vikings. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Lynch totaled 41 tackles, two sacks, an interception, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery in his time in Minnesota.

Lynch arrives in Los Angeles after spending the second half of last season on the Cardinals’ practice squad. He did not play a down for Arizona.

In four seasons at Baylor, Lynch played 50 career games, starting 32 times at five different positions.