Chargers sign LS Rick Lovato to the active roster, place DL Otito Ogbonnia on IR

  
Published October 21, 2025 04:28 PM

The Chargers signed long snapper Rick Lovato to the active roster on Tuesday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers placed defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia on injured reserve. He injured his elbow in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Colts.

Lovato has snapped in all seven games for the Chargers this season, seeing 52 snaps on special teams. He has totaled 163 career games, including the postseason, with the Packers, Eagles and Chargers.

He earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2019 with the Eagles.

The Chargers also announced the signing of running back Trayveon Williams to the practice squad. He has spent time with the Patriots and Browns this year but became a free agent Sept. 9 when Cleveland cut him from its practice squad.