Chargers sign OL Elijah Ellis

  
Published June 17, 2025 03:15 PM

The Chargers tweaked their roster on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed offensive tackle Elijah Ellis to their 90-man roster. Offensive lineman Tyler McLellan was waived in a corresponding move.

Ellis transferred to Marshall from Baylor for the 2024 season and started 13 games at left tackle in his final college season. He appeared in nine games over three years before making the decision to transfer.

McLellan signed with the Chargers last year, but spent the entire season on injured reserve.

The Chargers are holding their final organized team activities of the spring this week. They held their mandatory minicamp last week.