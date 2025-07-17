Chargers sign OT Ryan Nelson

The Chargers added an offensive tackle to their training camp roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Ryan Nelson. The team did not need to make a corresponding move to get Nelson on the 90-man roster.

Nelson played for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL this season and was named to the All-UFL team at the end of the campaign. Nelson spent the last three years with the club and he started 22 of the 28 games he appeared in over that span.

Nelson also gained experience at guard while playing for the University of Virginia and will compete for a roster spot with Los Angeles over the coming weeks.