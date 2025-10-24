Chargers take early 7-0 lead on Justin Herbert’s TD pass

The Vikings briefly thought they had a touchdown. They didn’t, and the Chargers took advantage of their new life.

Vikings defensive back Isaiah Rodgers appeared to have an interception of Justin Herbert that he returned 17 yards for a touchdown on the Chargers’ second play from scrimmage. Replay, though, reversed it, ruling that the ball touched the ground as Rodgers was securing it.

On third-and-13, Herbert completed a 17-yard pass to Keenan Allen.

The Chargers ended up driving 83 yards in 14 plays, using up 7:39.

They lead 7-0.

Tight end Oronde Gadsden caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Herbert before Gadsden got a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. It pushed the extra point back 15 yards, and Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker snuck in through.

Herbert was 6-of-7 for 66 yards, with Gadsden catching three for 30.