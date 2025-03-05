 Skip navigation
Chargers tender exclusive rights free agent Tucker Fisk

  
March 5, 2025

The Chargers placed an exclusive rights tender on tight end Tucker Fisk, the team announced Wednesday.

Fisk started the 2024 season on Los Angeles’ practice squad before appearing in a career-high nine regular-season games for the Chargers. He made five starts, contributing on 206 offensive snaps and 68 on special teams last season.

He made seven receptions for 39 yards in the regular season and added a 15-yard reception in the postseason.

Fisk previously spent time with the Falcons, catching one pass for 9 yards in six games in 2023.

Fisk’s father, Jason, played defensive tackle for the Chargers from 2002-04.