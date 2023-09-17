Chargers, Titans trade touchdowns in second quarter, L.A. leads 14-7

It took a while for each team to find the end zone, but the Chargers and Titans have traded touchdowns in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup. Los Angeles leads Tennessee 14-7.

Receiver Keenan Allen caught an 8-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-4 to give the Chargers a 9-0 lead. But with a roughing the passer call moving the PAT up half the distance to the goal, the Chargers elected to go for two. They got it with a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert to offensive lineman offensive tackle Trey Pipkins, who had reported as eligible.

On the play before the touchdown, it looked like Herbert had connected with receiver Joshua Palmer in the back of the end zone. But Palmer did not get his second foot down. The Chargers challenged it but the play stood as called.

On the ensuing drive, the Titans finally got some offense going with Ryan Tannehill hitting receiver Treylon Burks for a 70-yard gain down to the Chargers’ 5-yard line. Tannehill hit Burks in stride for a pass that was caught 55 yards from the line of scrimmage.

Derrick Henry then powered it in for a 1-yard touchdown, making the score 11-7.

The action didn’t stop from there, as Herbert found Allen for a 42-yard gain down to the Tennessee 15. But Herbert’s third-and-7 pass fell incomplete, forcing the club to settle for a 30-yard field goal and a 14-7 lead.